Democrats Force Vote To Strip Marjorie Taylor Greene Of Senate Positions PA Images

House Democrats are now moving ahead with a resolution to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of her Senate positions after it became understood that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would not push for this action on his own.

The far-right Georgia Republican Congresswoman has spoken openly of her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory that Democrats, and other high profile individuals in the spheres of government, business and the media, are members of a Satan-worshipping ring of paedophiles who eat children.

Advert 10

For many years, Greene has espoused unsupported conspiracy theories and endorsed violence against Democrats through her social media platforms. She is also known to have made bigoted remarks about Muslims, Black Americans and Jewish people.

Rep Greene PA Images

Taking to Twitter today, Wednesday, February 3, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer gave the following statement in regards to what the next moves will be:

I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.

Advert 10

This vote follows criticism of Greene for various extreme remarks she made before winning her congressional seat, with escalating pressure on Republicans to condemn her comments.

McCarthy, who is the highest ranking Republican in the House, met with Greene on the evening of Tuesday, February 2 in his Capitol building office.

As reported by CNBC, a source revealed that McCarthy had proposed to Hoyer that Republicans would strip Greene of her position on the Education and Labor Committee if she could keep her Budget Committee assignment.

Advert 10

However, it would now appear that Hoyer rejected this deal, which would have meant avoiding a vote on the House floor.