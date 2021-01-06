Democrats Gain US Senate Majority As Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia Election Race PA Images

The Democrat party has gained US senate majority following Senator Jon Ossoff’s win in Georgia’s election race.

Democratic senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff proved victorious against Republican Senator David Perdue in Georgia’s runoff elections on Tuesday, January 5.

Advert 10

Composed of senators representing individual states, the US Senate is the upper chamber of US Congress, with the US House of Representatives being the lower chamber. These two bodies work alongside each other to constitute US legislature.

Both Senator Ossoff and his Democratic colleague, Reverend Raphael Warnock, have won in their runoff races in the state, with Reverend Warnock proving victorious against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Senator Ossoff announced his win before the race was officially called on the morning of Wednesday, January 6. By this time, some projections showed him leading against Senator Perdue, calling the win before he delivered a live streamed message of thanks to his supporters.

Advert 10

Expressing gratitude for the ‘confidence and trust’ his supporters had placed in him, Ossoff acknowledged that many Georgia families are ‘having difficulty putting food on the table’.

He proceeded to emphasise his commitment to ‘rush economic relief’ to the American people who have been gravely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advert 10

Addressing those who supported him, Reverend Raphael Warnock – who made history by becoming Georgia’s first Black senator – said:

I am honoured by the faith that you have shown in me. And I promise you this tonight: I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.

It’s hoped that a Democratic-controlled Senate could bring bills that have already been passed in the Democratic-led House under President Trump to a vote, and could also bring about additional coronavirus relief measures sought by Democrats throughout the course of the pandemic.

With both Georgia seats secured, Democrats have earned a total of 50 seats in the Senate. This win means Democrats will have a say on which bills are debated on the Senate floor.

Advert 10

They will also have more powers to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks, as well as his federal judiciary and Supreme Court nominees.