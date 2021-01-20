Democrats Officially Take Control Of The Senate NBC/PA

The Democrat party has officially taken control of the Senate as newly inaugurated Vice President Kamala Harris swears in the chamber’s newest members.

Three new senators, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla took the oath today, hours after Joe Biden took office as the 46th President of the United States.

Their appointment gives Democrats full control of the Senate, the House and the White House for the first time in a decade.

Although the Senate is narrowly split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, the new senators will give Democrats the majority and Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Ossoff is an investigative journalist and a former congressional aide. Aged 33, he is the youngest senator in the chamber. Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol today, he said Biden’s presidency is the turning of a new leaf.

‘We are turning the page on the last four years, we’re going to reunite the country, defeat COVID-19, rush economic relief to the people. That’s what they sent us here to do,’ he said, as per The Independent.

Warnock, a pastor at the late Martin Luther King Jr’s church in Atlanta, took to Twitter to tell his followers that he will be a Senator for ‘all Georgians’.

‘Whether or not you voted for me, I’ll carry your hopes and concerns to Washington,’ he said.

Alex Padilla, California’s first Latino senator, said election security, immigration, criminal justice reform and climate change will be at the top of his priorities during his time in the Senate, as per LA Times.

‘We’re long overdue for comprehensive immigration reform, which should include a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million-plus undocumented in the country. No state has more at stake in getting immigration reform done than the state of California,’ he said.

The Democrat majority will no doubt be useful as Biden gets to work to implement his plan for his first 10 days as president.

Joe Biden PA Images

This includes reforms on immigration law, climate change as well as tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the American people in his first presidential speech earlier today, Biden called for unity, describing it as the only way to ‘restore the soul’ of the US.

‘I know speaking of unity can sound like a foolish fantasy, the forces that divide us are deep and real, and they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all equal and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism fear have long torn us apart,’ he said.

‘We can do great things, important things. We can make America once again a leading force of good in the world,’ he added.

