Democrats Say They’ll Work To Legalise Marijuana With Or Without Biden

Democrats have pledged to work on legalising marijuana, regardless of US President Joe Biden’s support.

Decriminalising cannabis and making it available for recreational use is a growing trend all across the US, with New York most recently passing a bill legalising the drug.

However, the Biden administration demonstrated a fairly strict attitude towards marijuana earlier in March when a number of staffers in the White House were dismissed or sidelined for smoking it. With majorities in both the House and Senate, Democrats are still pushing ahead.

As per Politico, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer first introduced a bill to legalise marijuana back in April 2018. Three years later, he’s pulling in senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden to forge feasible, federal reform.

He told the outlet: ‘I want to make my arguments to [Biden], as many other advocates will. But at some point we’re going to move forward, period. The legalisation of states worked out remarkably well. They were a great success. The parade of horribles never came about, and people got more freedom.’

Schumer continued: ‘I think the American people started speaking with a clear message — more than two to one — that they want the law changed. When a state like South Dakota votes by referendum to legalise, you know something is out there.’

Similarly to New York’s bill, Schumer also says the federal government should be aiming to expunge the records of those who’ve faced prosecution over marijuana.

Biden has said he’d like to see more information on the issue, so it’s not been indicated he’d veto such a bill if it came to pass on the Senate floor. A total of 15 states, alongside the District of Columbia, have legalised marijuana for recreational use among adults.

