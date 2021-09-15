Denmark To Ban All Life Prisoners From Having Romantic Relationships

Pixabay/styblo.tv productions/YouTube

It has just been announced that prisoners serving life sentences in Denmark are to be banned from entering any new romantic relationships.

After a 17-year-old girl revealed she had ‘fallen in love’ with killer Peter Madsen, the Danish government has decided to ban life-sentence prisoners from starting new romantic relationships in the hope to counter what is known as the criminal ‘groupie’ phenomenon.

Madsen, a 50-year-old murderer responsible for the gory killing of journalist 30-year-old Kim Wall in 2018 onboard his homemade submarine, was able to enter into a new romantic relationship with a girl 33 years his junior while incarcerated.

The Justice Ministry announced today that the ban is set to prevent similar events like this from happening in the future.

‘We have seen disgusting examples in recent years of prisoners who have committed abominable crimes contacting young people in order to gain their sympathy and attention,’ Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement, adding, ‘This must obviously be stopped.’

The new ban on relationships will apply during the first 10 years of a prisoner’s life sentence. It will restrict them to only letter or telephone contact and only with people already close to them prior to their detention.

Haekkerup announced, ‘Lifers…should not be able to use our prisons as dating centres or media platforms to brag about their crimes.’

The six-point bill, which was sent to the committee on Wednesday and which is expected to be passed later this year, also sets out to put an end to long-term prisoners being allowed to freely post about their offences on social media or discuss them on podcasts.

The new legislation is expected to come into force on January 1, 2022.

