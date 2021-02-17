Department Of Homeland Security Confirms Neo-Nazi Leader Was Once An Employee

Rinaldo Nazarro/Telegram

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that it once employed the leader of a prominent neo-Nazi terror group, after he posted a letter from the government agency thanking him for his service.

Rinaldo Nazarro, founder and leader of The Base – a designated domestic terrorist organisation – posted the DHS letter on Telegram alongside two others from the Pentagon praising him for his work, in what he describes as an attempt to dispel speculation that he was lying about his military background.

Advert 10

Telegram/Rinaldo Nazarro

The letters appear to confirm that he had previously worked in intelligence for the US government, with one of the handwritten notes reading, ‘Thanks for all the personal work you did to make DHS/Intelligence Analysis… as good as they were. You did a superb job.’ A DHS spokesperson would not confirm his precise role, but said that Nazarro worked at the agency from 2004 to 2006.

Nazarro told VICE News, ‘There’s been much speculation about my background… so, I posted the letters for the benefit of my side as evidence that I am who I say I am.’

The neo-Nazi leader, who lives in Russia, has previously shared photos appearing to show him with the US military in Baghdad, and told followers in 2019 that he had done ‘multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan over five years’. The newly-released letters appear to at least partially confirm these claims, telling Nazarro, ‘Your performance as an intelligence professional reflects an impressive understanding of the insurgency in Afghanistan and tireless devotion to duty,’ and also appearing to directly link his work to ‘an assessed 13 enemy killed in action’, however a Pentagon spokesperson has since told VICE that it found no records of him.

Advert 10

The Base

Nazarro is a controversial figure within neo-Nazi circles, with many accusing him of being an informant and others pointing to his reported ties to the Russian government, which he denies. In January 2020, the BBC reported that Nazarro had been running The Base from Russia since moving to St Petersburg in 2018 – around the same time he founded the organisation.

The Base, which according to The Guardian was named as a rough English translation of ‘Al Qaeda’, has been labelled a ‘racially motivated violent extremist group’ by the FBI, which in court documents has said the group ‘seeks to accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war, and establish a white ethno-state’.

Nazarro’s military background raises further questions surrounding the growing support for White supremacist and extremist organisations among former and serving members of the US military and law enforcement, which President Biden has said will be a focus of his administration as it seeks to combat domestic terror

Advert 10