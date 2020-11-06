Deputy Fired By Hamilton County Sheriff ‘Because She’s A Lesbian’ Wins His Job CharmMcGuffey/Twitter/PA Images

A former deputy sheriff, who says she was fired for being a lesbian, has won an election for her boss’s old job – becoming the first LGBTQ+ Sheriff in her state.

Charmaine McGuffey sued her former boss, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, earlier this year over claims he fired her because of her sexuality.

After deciding to run against Neil as the Democratic primary for the position of Sheriff and winning, McGuffey has now been elected as the Sheriff of Hamilton, County Ohio, beating her Republican opponent.

‘I am humbled and honoured to have been elected by Hamilton County, Ohio, voters as your next Sheriff,’ she wrote on Twitter, following her win on Wednesday, November 4.

‘Thank you for your faith and confidence in me. This is the honour of a lifetime, to do my dream job and serve the people of this community.’

Back in March, McGuffey announced she would be running against Neil for the Democratic primary candidate for Sheriff, and she was quickly backed by Democrats in the area who have raised concerns over Neil’s politics, after he was pictured sharing a stage with Donald Trump.

‘Quite frankly, my opponent has pretended to be a Democrat for many years now, when he’s actually much more aligned with the Tea Party Republicans,’ she told Cincinnati.com.

In May, she won the primary candidate position with a 70% landslide, which is even more than she expected to receive herself.

By winning the election on Wednesday, McGuffey has not only stuck up a middle finger to the discrimination she says she received in the force, while under Neil, she has also achieved a huge victory for the LGBTQ+ community, by becoming the first female, gay Sheriff in the whole of Ohio.

LGBT FLag PA Images

As well as representing her own community, McGuffey promised ‘responsibility’ and ‘accountability’ with the Black and ethnic minority communities, ahead of her election.

‘(My election) would mean that our country is moving forward. That we really have moved away from the 1950s model of law enforcement, where not just women are embraced in the law enforcement world, but also LGBTQ members of the community can wear a uniform and be quite successful,’ she said, as per Metro.

McGuffey’s win is one of several for the LGBTQ+ community in this week’s 2020 election. The first ever transgender state senate has been elected in Delaware, while two homosexual Black men were elected into office in New York.