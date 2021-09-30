Deputy PM Dominic Raab Suggests Criminals Can Solve HGV Drivers Shortage
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has suggested that low-level criminal offenders could be recruited to help solve the HGV drivers shortage.
Raab has proposed that those serving community sentences could step in to tackle the shortage of lorry drivers in the UK, an ongoing issue that has affected fuel deliveries and forced some forecourts to close completely.
It’s feared shortages could majorly affect what’s available in supermarkets and shops in the run-up to Christmas, with certain products – including turkey – set to be in short supply.
Raab has dismissed the Labour Party’s call to issue 100,000 migrant visas to increase the number of drivers, arguing that this move would leave Britain reliant on foreign labour in the long term.
Speaking with The Spectator, Raab – who was recently named Justice Secretary during the ministerial reshuffle – said:
We’ve been getting prisoners and offenders to do volunteering and unpaid work. Why not if there are shortages encourage them to do paid work where there’s a benefit for the economy, benefit for society?
If you give people skin in the game, give them something to lose, if you give them some hope, they’re much less likely to re-offend.
On Saturday, September 25, 5,000 temporary three-month visas were announced in an attempt to attract HGV drivers from overseas. The government has also stated that competition laws be suspended, following a recent spate of panic-buying.
However, various industry figures have warned that these measures simply won’t be enough to address the current shortage, with further disruption expected as we look towards the winter months.
