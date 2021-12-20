Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab Says There Are ‘No Hard Or Fast Guarantees For Christmas’
Dominic Raab has revealed the likelihood of England having to lock down over Christmas.
As the nation waits for news of whether the second Christmas in a row will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Raab has addressed parliament’s current attitude towards the situation.
The MP claimed that Boris Johnson and the rest of the Conservatives are ‘moving heaven and earth’ to try to prevent further measures from being implemented prior to Christmas Day.
LBC reporter Nick Ferrari questioned the deputy prime minister as to ‘how close’ the country is to seeing ‘restrictions this side of Christmas’.
Raab stated:
We’re trying to, and moving heaven and earth to avoid that, but we’re dependent on the data coming through.
What we know is that Omicron is spreading, doubling something like every two or three days.
What’s not clear yet, and we have to rely not just on modelling, not just on assumptions, but on the data that comes through, is how severe it is.
Raab noted how there was ‘different advice,’ but that what the government ‘have to rely on is the hard data coming through’.
Raab also explained that ‘if you get your booster, you are over 70% protected’.
According to the deputy PM, ‘53% of adults’ have had their booster so far, and the ‘latest daily figure […] was 900,000 people in one day getting their booster’.
Raab concluded that the booster was ‘the best protection along with the measures in place at the moment’.
However, the government could be faced with potential backlash if it does decide to place the country into lockdown either before or after Christmas, following a recently released image showing members of parliament gathered at Downing Street during the first lockdown.
The image follows news of a series of alleged parties which took place at the end of the last year and in the Christmas period, which have resulted in growing calls for Johnson to resign.
