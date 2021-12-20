Deputy Prime Minister Repeatedly Claims Leaked Downing Street Image Was Of A ‘Business Meeting’

@GMB/@PaulBrandITV/Twitter

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied that the non-socially distanced gathering at Downing Street in May last year broke regulations.

A recently released image revealed up to 17 members of parliament gathered in the garden of 10 Downing Street on May 15, 2020.

The photograph shows Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie alongside other MPs, armed with wine and cheese, but not a laptop or folder in sight.

However, the deputy prime minister has maintained the meeting did conform to coronavirus regulations, despite then contradicting his initial statement in the space of a three-minute interview.

When questioned by Good Morning Britain‘s Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins as to what was going on in the image, Raab called Downing Street’s garden a ‘place of work’.

However, Ray interrogated the deputy PM as to why, if it were a ‘place of work,’ all those pictured were sat around with ‘cheese and wine, no laptops, and what must be five different meetings […] two people sat on the grass having a meeting’ and even Johnson’s wife and baby present.

Raab responded:

There were work meetings held throughout the day and is often the case in other walks of life, they might have a drink towards the end of it. And because it is also the home of the prime minister, then you can also see his wife coming down and checking in on him.

The rules at the time stipulated that work meetings should only be held in person if strictly necessary. Moreover, the regulations stated that socially you could only mix with one person from one other household, and that it had to be outside and maintaining a distance of two metres.

When questioned whether other professionals could similarly host ‘cheese and wine’ at the same time Downing Street did, Raab accused Ray of ‘conflating the rules on what apply in a workplace, and what was the rules for social mixing’.

‘As I said, no it doesn’t apply in the same way in other settings. […] Of course, doctors and nurses in a clinical setting would not be able to do this, but then again that is a very different set of considerations on health grounds and all the rest of it,’ Raab said.

He claimed the ‘same rule’ applied to members of parliament, and that the Downing Street garden was simply a ‘place where work meetings were held’.

However, when asked what other group of people could have done the same, Raab was unable to answer and accused Ray of ‘trying to berate’ him.

‘There are different rules from work settings to social settings and the rules were followed,’ Raab stated.

Contradicting his earlier statement, Raab concluded by noting how drinks were also had ‘once the main meetings were over’.

Widespread anger has since been growing over the possibility of a potential Christmas lockdown after the Conservatives allegedly repeatedly broke their own rules.