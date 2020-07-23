Derek Chauvin And His Wife Now Face Federal Tax Charges Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Shutterstock

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who is charged with murdering George Floyd, and his estranged wife Kellie Chauvin, are now facing federal tax charges.

The couple, who filed for divorce shortly after Derek’s arrest this year, have been handed nine felony counts over allegedly failing to pay their state taxes in Minnesota, as well as aiding and abetting the filing of false or fraudulent returns and additional counts for failing to file returns at all.

Official court documents claim the alleged crimes date back to 2014, with the former cop and his spouse accused of not filing their state taxes at all in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The pair are accused of underreporting their joint income by $464,433 between the years 2014 and 2019. Chauvin and his wife are alleged to owe around $38,000 to Minnesota state, BBC News reports.

The couple are even said to have been recorded speaking about their alleged tax crimes on the phone following Chauvin’s arrest in June of this year, with the former officer telling his wife people were looking into their records.

Prosecutors say Kellie responded by saying she was meeting with someone regarding ‘2016 to now’, and Chauvin is alleged to have told her to use the person ‘we have used to handle for many years’.

‘Yeah well we don’t want to get your dad involved because he will just be mad at me I mean us for not doing them for years,’ Kellie is alleged to have responded.

Investigators from Washington County say the couple were under-reporting their joint income, all the while Chauvin was earning tens of thousands of dollars from his job with Minneapolis Police Department and extras through security work. Prosecutors estimated he was earning more than $95,000 a year between 2014 and 2019, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, his wife Kellie – who recently filed for divorce – was working as a realtor and professional photographer, again, believed to be earning tens of thousands of dollars. However, none of it was declared, the documents claim.

Both Derek and Kellie are charged with the same nine counts, one of which includes alleged malfeasance over different homes they’ve bought in both Minnesota and Florida, as well as a brand new BMW that was registered in Florida but serviced many times in Minnesota, prosecutors say.

Each of the nine felony accounts could land both Derek and Kellie in prison for up to five years, which means if found guilty of all counts, they could both be spending a long time behind bars.

Meanwhile, Chauvin is already in custody charged with the second-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd after being filmed pressing on Floyd’s neck with his knee for almost nine minutes. The fallout of the incident has sparked global protests and called for police reform. Chauvin remains behind bars with a $1.25 million bail. He is yet to enter a plea.