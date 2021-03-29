Derek Chauvin ‘Betrayed His Badge’ By Crushing George Floyd To Death, Says Prosecutor

PA Images

A prosecutor has said that Derek Chauvin ‘betrayed his badge’ during his murder trial which began today, March 29.

Chauvin was the officer to have knelt on the late George Floyd‘s neck for several minutes in May 2020 despite being unarmed.

Advert 10

The 46-year-old expressed at he time that he couldn’t breathe yet Chauvin failed to remove his knee from the man’s neck. Eventually Floyd fell unconscious leading to him being taken to hospital where he later died.

Following his death, an autopsy was performed which showed that Floyd had died of asphyxia – a condition caused when the body is deprived of oxygen.

PA Images

The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest – Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were all fired as a consequence and are all facing charges. The other three officers are set to stand trial together in August.

Advert 10

With Chauvin having been the one to physically kneel on Floyd, he’s currently facing second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter charges which could see him behind bars for up to 40 years if convicted.

The ex-police officer’s trial began today where prosecutor Jerry Blackwell described Chauvin as having ‘put his knees upon [Floyd’s] neck and back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, until the very life was squeezed out of him’ last year, Metro Online reports.

Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Blackwell continued to say that Chauvin had ‘betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd’ and that he was ‘well aware’ that the 46-year-old Black man was unarmed.

Advert 10

Recalling the harrowing incident, the prosecutor added:

You will learn what happened in those nine minutes and 29 seconds when Derek Chauvin was applying that excessive force to the body of George Floyd. You will hear his voice get heavier, you will hear his words get further and further apart, you will hear his respiration get shallower and shallower, until it finally stops.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Blackwell further said, ‘You will learn that use of excessive and unreasonable force against a citizen is an assault. We are going to show you that putting knees on somebody’s neck, somebody’s back, was a dangerous activity, and he did it without consideration for the impact it would have on Floyd’s life.’

Advert 10

Chauvin’s trial is expected to run from Monday to Friday over the next two to four weeks.