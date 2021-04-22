Derek Chauvin Held In Isolation For 23 Hours A Day In Maximum Security Prison

PA Images/Minnesota Department of Corrections

Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, is being held in isolation 23-hours-a-day in a maximum security prison.

The former Minneapolis police officer is still to be sentenced after being handed a guilty verdict on all three counts – third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – for killing Floyd by leaning on his neck for more than nine minutes.

He’s been placed in Minnesota’s only maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, where he’s being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours each day.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson said he’s being kept in an isolated wing of the prison due to concerns over his safety, thereby given ‘administrative segregation’ status and put in the Administrative Control Unit (ACU), the most secure location of the prison, Sky News reports.

The spokesperson explained: ‘Administrative segregation is used when someone’s presence in the general population is a safety concern. There are 41 people in the ACU and cells are monitored by cameras with corrections officers also doing rounds at least every 30 minutes.’

They added: ‘He’ll have on average an hour a day out of his cell for exercise [alone]. Meals are delivered to his cell. He is in a single cell and will not have contact with other incarcerated people.’

Chauvin has also reportedly been placed on suicide watch as he awaits sentencing, expected in around eight weeks time. Under the state’s guidelines, he could receive 12.5 years in prison for his second-degree murder conviction – however, if the judge believes there were ‘aggravating factors’ that could increase to a maximum of 40 years.

Christopher Martin, the teenager who served Floyd in the shop prior to his murder, who was also a key witness in court, noted the difference in how Chauvin was handled after the verdict compared to a Black person.

‘It just shows again what we have to deal with,’ he told Sky News. ‘He gets a nice good trial and he gets to be protected in prison for however long but obviously that’s not the same for an African American.’

Martin added: ‘I believe once they put their badge on they believe that they’re better or higher up than other people and civilians and that gives them the right to treat people however they want to. It’s sickening and there needs to be change immediately. Derek being guilty, that’s one step. But there are a lot of areas that need work.’