Derek Chauvin May Now Face Charges For Kneeling On Black Teen For 17 Minutes In 2017

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/ABC News

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, faces fresh allegations about assaulting a Black teenager four years ago.

The world watched earlier this week, on April 20, as Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the death of Floyd, during an attempted arrest last year.

Now, however, a new charge has been brought against the convicted killer, relating back to an incident from 2017.

The story was originally brought to light last November, when the Star Tribune published that this was not the first time he had knelt on a Black person while on duty.

Since his conviction, it’s now believed Chauvin could face charges for kneeling on a 14-year-old and is accused of hitting him over the head with a flashlight, according to ABC News. The teen was supposedly knelt upon for 17 minutes after saying he could not breathe, with prosecutors having pushed for this video to have been seen in his trial but was not shown.

Sources reveal the September 2017, incident was captured on the officer’s bodycam, where a brutal attack took place. After being called to a domestic dispute, Chauvin allegedly hit the boy so hard with his torch that he needed stitches and then choked him so violently that he fell unconscious.

After his ear began to bleed, he was bundled to the ground, face first, where he told Chauvin he could not breathe. The boy’s mother repeatedly asked him to get off her son but he refused. What’s more, three other people of colour have come forward to report similar experiences of police brutality against the former Minneapolis police officer.

PA Images

The Department of Justice is still investigating this incident which could increase the current prison time he is set to face, which is believed to be a maximum of 40 years for the most severe charge of second-degree murder.

Currently, Chauvin is awaiting sentencing on June 16, and is being held in a maximum security prison where he remains in isolation for 23 hours of the day.