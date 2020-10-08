Derek Chauvin Released From Prison On $1 Million Bond Darnella Frazier/Facebook/Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The former police officer at the centre of the George Floyd murder trial has been released from prison.

Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness on May 25, despite repeatedly telling officers he couldn’t breathe. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, later died in a nearby hospital.

Following the ordeal, Chauvin went on to be arrested and charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The 44-year-old had been at a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, since May. He was released yesterday, October 7, after posting the $1 million bond.

Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company. Sources also say he contributed to some of bail payment himself.

Rachel Moran, associate professor at St. Thomas School of Law, told CBS Minnesota:

He’s financially responsible for a small portion of it. They are the surety that’s on the hook if he were to violate it. He used a company out of Brainerd that appears to have gotten assurity from a bond insurance company in California. So it’s that bond insurance company in California that’s actually funding this and is on this hook if Chauvin were to somehow violate conditions of the bond.

George Floyd PA Images

The conditions of Chauvin’s release include: not leaving the state without written court approval; to have no contact with Floyd’s family; and he must remain law abiding and make future court appearances. Chauvin is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms.

Benjamin Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, has responded on Twitter to the news of Chauvin’s release.

He wrote, ‘Derek Chauvin posted a $1M bail today – buying his freedom after robbing George Floyd of his life over $20. His release on bond is a painful reminder to George’s family that we are still far from achieving justice.’

Chauvin becomes the fourth and final officer involved in Floyd’s death to be released from prison. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were all posted on a $750,000 bond and were released earlier this year.

The three former officers were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder, and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.