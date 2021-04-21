Derek Chauvin Reportedly Placed On Suicide Watch After Guilty Verdict

Minnesota Department of Corrections/PA

Derek Chauvin has been placed on suicide watch following yesterday’s guilty verdict.

The ex-police officer was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter yesterday, April 20, after jurors reached a unanimous decision in less than a day.

Following the verdict, the 45-year-old was escorted to Oak Park Heights, Minnesota‘s only level-five maximum security prison, which is reportedly the state’s safest prison for high-risk offenders.

Only one inmate has been killed at the facility since the jail opened in 1982.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections released a photo of Chauvin this morning, April 21, after the former police officer had spent his first night behind bars. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit and appeared to have puffy eyes.

He’s since been placed on suicide watch and will be closely monitored by prison officers. Chauvin has also been identified as being at high risk of being harmed by other inmates. According to Mail Online, the prison houses around 500 high-risk Minnesota inmates.

His bail was revoked by the judge yesterday as he awaits sentencing. The ex-police officer, who joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 2001, is expected to be sentenced in eight weeks time, where he could receive anything from 12.5 years in prison to a maximum of 40 years.

Minnesota Department of Corrections

Many have gone applauded Chauvin’s guilty verdict including Barack and Michelle Obama. The couple said in a statement, ‘True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day.’

It currently remains unclear if he’ll serve his pending sentences for the charges all at the same time or one after the other. If the judge decides he’s to serve them consecutively, Chauvin could see himself in prison for up to 75 years.

According to BBC News, prosecutors are asking for more than the minimum sentence to be given to Chauvin because of ‘aggravating circumstances’, including Floyd‘s arrest taking place in front of a nine-year-old.

In the wake of yesterday’s verdict, many have said that they believe Chauvin plans on appealing it, but it remains unclear what issue he will seek to raise to the appellate court. Some think he’ll argue ineffective assistance of counsel, while others say he’ll argue that there was juror bias, Independent reports.