Derek Chauvin Sends Cryptic Message To George Floyd’s Family Before Sentencing
Derek Chauvin sent a cryptic message to George Floyd’s family as he was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.
On the back of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.
Chauvin has not spoken much during the trial, but offered his thoughts on the situation after he was sentenced.
Addressing the court and Floyd’s family, Chauvin stated:
I am not able to give a full statement at this time, but very briefly, I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family.
There is going to be some other information in the future that will be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind.
Exactly what Chauvin meant by this message is unclear. There is the possibility that the legal matter he is referring to is that of his three colleagues who also face charges for their involvement in Floyd’s murder.
Speaking to the New York Daily News, former Hennepin County prosecutor Joseph Daly explained his confusion at the remarks:
It’s a real head-scratcher, I think it was tone-deaf.
If there was any way to give any kind of solace to the Floyd family, it was to offer condolences and beg for forgiveness and then just shut up.
Chauvin will appear in court again alongside his three former colleagues also involved in the murder, and will be allowed to defend himself against Civil Rights charges. These charges include willfully depriving Floyd of the Constitutional right to be protected from illegal search and seizure.
The former officer is also facing charges for allegedly using unreasonable force against a minor in 2017.
