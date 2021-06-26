unilad
Advert

Derek Chauvin Sends Cryptic Message To George Floyd’s Family Before Sentencing

by : Daniel Richardson on : 26 Jun 2021 09:45
Derek Chauvin Sends Cryptic Message To George Floyd's Family Before SentencingNewsGuyGreg/Twitter/PA Images

Derek Chauvin sent a cryptic message to George Floyd’s family as he was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. 

On the back of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

Advert

Chauvin has not spoken much during the trial, but offered his thoughts on the situation after he was sentenced.

Addressing the court and Floyd’s family, Chauvin stated:

I am not able to give a full statement at this time, but very briefly, I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family.

There is going to be some other information in the future that will be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind.

Advert

Exactly what Chauvin meant by this message is unclear. There is the possibility that the legal matter he is referring to is that of his three colleagues who also face charges for their involvement in Floyd’s murder.

Speaking to the New York Daily News, former Hennepin County prosecutor Joseph Daly explained his confusion at the remarks:

It’s a real head-scratcher, I think it was tone-deaf.

If there was any way to give any kind of solace to the Floyd family, it was to offer condolences and beg for forgiveness and then just shut up.

Derek Chauvin sentenced for the murder of George Floyd (PA Images)PA Images
Advert

Chauvin will appear in court again alongside his three former colleagues also involved in the murder, and will be allowed to defend himself against Civil Rights charges. These charges include willfully depriving Floyd of the Constitutional right to be protected from illegal search and seizure.

The former officer is also facing charges for allegedly using unreasonable force against a minor in 2017.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boris Johnson Releases Statement About Matt Hancock Affair
News

Boris Johnson Releases Statement About Matt Hancock Affair

Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures
Viral

Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’
News

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’

Activists Trick Former NRA President To Speak At Fake High School Graduation
News

Activists Trick Former NRA President To Speak At Fake High School Graduation

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, no-article-matching, Now, Trial, US News

Credits

Daily News

  1. Daily News

    Derek Chauvin makes bizarre statement at sentencing

 