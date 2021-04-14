Derek Chauvin ‘Was Justified’ In Restraining George Floyd, Defence Witness Claims

PA Images/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Derek Chauvin was ‘justified’ in putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck, according to a defence witness in the former officer’s murder trial.

Since proceedings began on March 29, the prevailing testimony of the prosecution has taken against the actions exhibited by Chauvin, who’s facing third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody.

Advert 10

Yesterday, April 13, the defence called its first witness: Barry Brodd, a police trainer and use-of-force expert, who believed the suspect was ‘justified’ in restraining Floyd.

As reported by Metro, he said, ‘I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement, in his interactions with Mr. Floyd.’

This comes after Lt. Johnny Mercil, the Minneapolis police department’s coordinator on the use of force, said Chauvin’s restraint wouldn’t have been authorised in Floyd’s case.

Advert 10

Brodd, who has worked in the police for nearly 30 years, said, ‘Officers are often forced to make split-second judgments – in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving – about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.’

He continued, ‘Police officers don’t have to fight fair… they’re allowed to overcome your resistance by going up a level. It’s easy to sit and judge in an office on an officer’s conduct; it’s more a challenge to again put yourself in the officer’s shoes to try to make an evaluation through what they’re feeling, what they’re sensing, the fear they have and then make a determination.’

Advert 10

Brodd also said the ‘prone control’ position, in which a suspect is pressed against the ground as a means of restraint, ‘doesn’t hurt… you’ve put the suspect where it’s safe for you, the officer, safe for the the suspect, and you’re using minimal effort to keep them on the ground’. He later conceded this stance in questioning, as per The Independent.

State prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked, ‘If someone is not resisting, and they’re compliant, the use of control, as you put it, that could produce pain, is just not justified is it?’ Brodd replied, ‘No.’

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo earlier said, ‘Once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Floyd was no longer responsive and motionless, that level of force to a person, handcuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, it’s not part of our training and it certainly is not part of our ethics and values.’