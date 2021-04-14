unilad
Advert

Derek Chauvin ‘Was Justified’ In Restraining George Floyd, Defence Witness Claims

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Apr 2021 12:27
Derek Chauvin 'Was Justified' In Restraining George Floyd, Defence Witness ClaimsPA Images/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Derek Chauvin was ‘justified’ in putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck, according to a defence witness in the former officer’s murder trial. 

Since proceedings began on March 29, the prevailing testimony of the prosecution has taken against the actions exhibited by Chauvin, who’s facing third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody.

Advert

Yesterday, April 13, the defence called its first witness: Barry Brodd, a police trainer and use-of-force expert, who believed the suspect was ‘justified’ in restraining Floyd.

As reported by Metro, he said, ‘I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement, in his interactions with Mr. Floyd.’

This comes after Lt. Johnny Mercil, the Minneapolis police department’s coordinator on the use of force, said Chauvin’s restraint wouldn’t have been authorised in Floyd’s case.

Advert

Brodd, who has worked in the police for nearly 30 years, said, ‘Officers are often forced to make split-second judgments – in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving – about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.’

He continued, ‘Police officers don’t have to fight fair… they’re allowed to overcome your resistance by going up a level. It’s easy to sit and judge in an office on an officer’s conduct; it’s more a challenge to again put yourself in the officer’s shoes to try to make an evaluation through what they’re feeling, what they’re sensing, the fear they have and then make a determination.’

Advert

Brodd also said the ‘prone control’ position, in which a suspect is pressed against the ground as a means of restraint, ‘doesn’t hurt… you’ve put the suspect where it’s safe for you, the officer, safe for the the suspect, and you’re using minimal effort to keep them on the ground’. He later conceded this stance in questioning, as per The Independent.

State prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked, ‘If someone is not resisting, and they’re compliant, the use of control, as you put it, that could produce pain, is just not justified is it?’ Brodd replied, ‘No.’

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo earlier said, ‘Once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Floyd was no longer responsive and motionless, that level of force to a person, handcuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, it’s not part of our training and it certainly is not part of our ethics and values.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To
Celebrity

The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To

Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Officer At Traffic Stop Has Been Fired
News

Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Officer At Traffic Stop Has Been Fired

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise
Celebrity

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexually Assaulting TikToker Justine Paradise

Students Of Colour ‘Slave Traded’ By Other Pupils In Racist Online School Game
News

Students Of Colour ‘Slave Traded’ By Other Pupils In Racist Online School Game

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Minneapolis, Now, Police, US

Credits

Metro and 1 other

  1. Metro

    Derek Chauvin ‘was justified’ in restraining George Floyd, force expert says

  2. The Independent

    Derek Chauvin was ‘justified’ in use of force against George Floyd, police trainer says

 