Derek Chauvin’s Boss Says There Was No Justification For Keeping Knee On George Floyd’s Neck

George Floyd/Facebook/PA

The police supervisor of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin has said there was no justification for him to keep his knee on

Sergeant David Pleoger spoke at Chauvin’s murder trial yesterday, April 1, where he said the officers should have stopped the forceful restraint against Floyd the moment he stopped resisting.

Pleoger, who arrived at the scene after Floyd had been taken away in an ambulance, is one of many fellow Minneapolis officers who have been called to speak in court by the prosecution.

‘When Mr Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers they could have ended their restraint,’ he told the court, The Guardian report.

The police supervisor was first made aware of the incident when he was contacted a 911 operator, who called him to voice their concerns. Pleoger then called Chauvin on his mobile, who told him, ‘We just had to hold a guy down. He was going crazy.’

He revealed that on arriving at the scene to try and determine whether appropriate force had been used, one of the other officers mentioned Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck and suggested he ask him about it, however Pleoger said Chauvin did not confess the full extent of the force he used.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The Sergeant continued to tell the court that all police officers are taught to handcuff suspects on the ground and turn them onto their side at the earliest given opportunity in a bid to try and prevent ‘positional asphyxia’.

He explained: ‘If they are left on chest or stomachs for too long, their breathing can be compromised.’

However, harrowing video footage taken during the arrest shows that Floyd remained on his stomach and chest throughout the entirety of the ordeal, despite numerous attempts to tell the officers that he was struggling to breath.

PA Images

The prosecution is expected to bring forward a number of Chauvin’s former colleagues in a bid to try and prove to the jury that the force used during the arrest was beyond reasonable.

One of the officers expected to testify is the chief of the Minneapolis police department Medaria Arradondo, who fired Chauvin after Floyd’s death. This is an unusual move not normally seen in these kinds of cases, but it’s reported the prosecution will use him to build the case that Chauvin was an officer who regularly flouted protocol.

