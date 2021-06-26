unilad
Derek Chauvin’s Mother Claims He Is Not ‘Racist’ But Actually ‘A Good Man’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 26 Jun 2021 12:26
Derek Chauvin’s mother has declared her belief in her son’s ‘innocence’ following his sentencing to 22 and a half years in prison.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes, was sentenced to prison yesterday, to the relief of many.

However, his mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke to the court about her fears before Chauvin was sentenced, and how he is not a racist but ‘a good man’.

Addressing the court, Pawlenty defended her son’s character:

Derek devoted 19 years of his life to the Minneapolis Police Department.

It has been difficult for me to hear… the media, public and prosecution team believe Derek to be an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person. I can tell you that is far from the truth.

My son’s identity has also been reduced to that… as a racist. I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man.

Derek Chauvin sentenced for the murder of George Floyd (PA Images)PA Images

Pawlenty added that she believed in her son’s ‘innocence’, before explaining the impact that his imprisonment would have on her:

I will not be able to see Derek, talk to him on the phone or give him a special hug. Plus the fact that when he is released, his father and I most likely will not be here.

She went on to note that despite the charges, ‘I want you [Chauvin] to remember, you are my favourite son.’

