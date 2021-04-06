unilad
Derek Chauvin’s Own Police Chief Says George Floyd Neck Restraint ‘Absolutely’ Violated Department Policies

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Apr 2021 08:20
Derek Chauvin's Own Police Chief Says George Floyd Neck Restraint 'Absolutely' Violated Department PoliciesPA Images/Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has told how former officer Derek Chauvin ‘absolutely’ violated the department’s policies during the death of George Floyd.

Arradondo gave testimony Chauvin’s ongoing murder trial, in which he said the former officer should have stopped kneeling on Floyd’s neck once he ‘had stopped resisting and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalise that’.

The police chief went on to tell the court that officers within the Minneapolis department are trained to respond to medical events and emergencies, noting that not one officer tried to help Floyd, who expressed on several occasions he was struggling to breathe.

Derek Chauvin's Own Police Chief Says George Floyd Neck Restraint 'Absolutely' Violated Department PoliciesPA Images

When prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked whether the officers involved in Floyd’s arrest had followed department policy during the arrest, the police chief confirmed that they did not.

‘There’s an initial reasonableness in trying to get him under control in the first few seconds. But once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Floyd was no longer responsive and motionless, that level of force to a person, handcuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, it’s not part of our training and it certainly is not part of our ethics and values,’ he told the court, as per Yahoo!

When pushed on whether the amount of force used could be viewed as reasonable, Arradondo added:

It is not. It has to be objectively reasonable. We have to take into account the circumstances, the threat to the officer, the threat to others and the severity of it. That is not our policy. That is not what we teach.

Hennepin County Sheriff's OfficeHennepin County Sheriff's Office

The police chief is one of several high-ranking officials who have taken to the stand in Chauvin’s trial, in which he is accused of both second-degree and third-degree murder.

Last week, Chauvin’s own boss Sergeant David Pleoger told the court he saw ‘no justification’ for Chauvin choosing to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck once he stopped resisting the arrest.

‘When Mr Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers they could have ended their restraint,’ he said, as per The Guardian.

Pleoger explained that officers are trained to turn suspects who are handcuffed on the ground onto their side in an attempt to avoid ‘positional asphyxia’.

‘If they are left on chest or stomachs for too long, their breathing can be compromised,’ he said.

Chauvin’s trial is expected to last for several weeks.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

