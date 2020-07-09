Derek Chauvin's Wife Wants Both Their Homes In Divorce Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Shutterstock

The wife of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is requesting ownership of the couple’s two homes in divorce proceedings.

Beauty queen Kellie Chauvin, 45, is requesting sole ownership of their $273,800 property in Oakdale, Minnesota, as well as their $226,282 townhouse in Windermere, Florida. Both properties were purchased after their 2010 wedding, and are listed under both their names.

Ms. Chauvin could well walk away with both properties should her husband of 10 years choose not to contest this request.

Chauvin

Ms. Chauvin filed for divorce two days after Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter, following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck while he lay handcuffed face down the street. Footage taken at the scene was shared all over the world, sparking widespread protests against police brutality and institutionalised racism.

As per the Star Tribune, some have wondered whether her bid for real estate is a way of protect assets from a lawsuit. However, family law attorneys have stated that it’s still too early to draw conclusions.

It’s reportedly also too soon to determine whether or not Ms. Chauvin is asking for more than half of the assets, due to the complex nature of dividing marital assets.

Kellie Chauvin

Ms. Chauvin is reportedly not seeking alimony payments, and has requested a ‘fair and equitable division’ of personal property and vehicles as well as all bank, retirement and investment accounts.

The divorce petition has not made it clear whether or not the two properties in question had been mortgaged, which would be an important factor in determining whether or not acquiring both would be financially beneficial.

Chauvin, 44, is currently being held in jail on $1.25 million bail. As per the Star Tribune, he has missed a deadline to file an answer and counter-petition, which would challenge his wife’s proposals.

Chauvin has no attorney listed for the divorce proceedings, and his legal representation in the criminal case has declined to make a comment on the matter.

Derek Chauvin

Ms. Chauvin hasn’t made a public statement since filing for divorce. However, the law firm representing her has previously described her as having been left ‘devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death’, stating:

Her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.

As per the Associated Press, Kellie Chauvin was born in 1974 in Laos, at a time when the country was left devastated by war.

Her family fled to Thailand in 1977, and lived in a refugee camp. In 2018, she was awarded the title of Mrs. Minnesota.