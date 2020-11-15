Des O’Connor Dies Aged 88

He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him.

Des was the ultimate Entertainer. He loved being on stage – entertaining a live audience. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music.

He had a fabulous international TV career, presenting his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years. On stage he starred at almost every leading venue throughout the world.