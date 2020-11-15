Des O’Connor Dies Aged 88
TV legend and comedian Des O’Connor has died aged 88.
O’Connor’s agent confirmed the news, saying he died ‘peacefully’ in his sleep on Saturday, November 14.
A little more than a week ago O’Connor was taken to hospital after a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire. He was able to return home after being treated, where his family were able to come and visit.
A statement from his agent described O’Connor as ‘a joy to work with’, adding: ‘He was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional.’
It continued:
He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen. He adored his family – they were everything to him.
Des was the ultimate Entertainer. He loved being on stage – entertaining a live audience. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music.
He had a fabulous international TV career, presenting his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years. On stage he starred at almost every leading venue throughout the world.
Throughout his career, O’Connor worked as the presenter of the long-running show Countdown, as well as enjoying time in theatre and presenting his own variety show. He also worked as a singer and released a wealth of albums, five of which reached the UK Top 40.
He is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters; Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina. His agent said Jodie’s world is ‘shattered’, and that she and O’Connor’s children are ‘hurting more than you could possibly imagine.’
Rest in peace.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News