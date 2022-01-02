Desmond Tutu Laid To Rest In Cheapest Coffin Available To Honour Final Wish

Alamy

Desmond Tutu was laid to rest on New Year’s Day in his homeland of South Africa, with the 90-year-old buried in the cheapest available coffin as per his own request.

Tutu died last Sunday, December 26, at age 90 and was given a state funeral at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town yesterday, January 1. However, at the centre of the memorial was his plain pine coffin, which the late Archbishop Emeritus requested so as to avoid any ostentatious displays. According to his foundation, Tutu asked that ‘the coffin be the cheapest available’.

In a video message played at the service, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby paid tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Tutu, saying: ‘When we were in the dark, he brought light. For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant.’

The head of the worldwide Anglican church, Welby continued by saying: ‘South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders of the rainbow nation with President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu … Many Nobel winners’ lights have grown dimmer over time, but Archbishop Tutu’s has grown brighter.’

Tutu became an Anglican priest in the early 1960s and was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid. He then became the first Black archbishop of Cape Town.

A lifelong champion of LGBTQ+ rights, Tutu was also appointed to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by Nelson Mandela after he became president of South Africa in 1994. The body was created to report on human rights violations that took place during apartheid.

‘Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience,’ South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a funeral eulogy. ‘Even after the advent of democracy, he did not hesitate to draw attention, often harshly, to our shortcomings as leaders of the democratic state.’

Ramaphosa handed a national flag to Tutu’s widow, Leah, as she sat in a wheelchair, while two of Tutu’s daughters, Mpho and Nontombi, also participated in the service as church ministers.

Due to Covid restrictions only 100 attendees were permitted in the 1,200-capacity St. George’s, AP News reports. A few dozen people watched the service on a large screen in front of Cape Town City Hall, despite stormy weather.

As the service ended, the cathedral’s bells rang and the archbishop’s casket was taken away for a private cremation.

In keeping with his commitment to the environment, Tutu’s body will be ‘aquamated’, which is a process that uses water to prepare remains for final disposition. His remains will then be interred at the cathedral where his funeral was held.