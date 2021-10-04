Desperate Driver Begs Protesters To Move So She Can See Mother In Hospital

@LBC/Twitter/Alamy

Footage has emerged which shows a driver begging eco protesters to move so that she can visit her elderly mother in hospital.

Causing disruption today along three major routes in London, Insulate Britain protesters blocked off Blackwall Tunnel, Hanger Lane, Arnos Grove and Wandsworth Bridge, refusing to move.

Advert 10

The chaos unfolded during rush hour traffic, and many motorists could be seen sounding their horns in frustration, unable to get to their places of work.

One woman had been desperately trying to reach her 81-year-old mother, who had that morning been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Footage shared by LBC shows the tearful daughter pleading with the demonstrators to remove themselves from the Blackwall Tunnel, telling them ‘this isn’t okay’.

Advert 10

Trying to reason with them, the unnamed woman said, ‘I’ll support you but not now’, asking them, ‘how can you be so selfish?’

Showing her support for the cause, the woman explained:

We all believe in what you’re doing but I just need to get to my mum… everybody agrees with you.

Advert 10

After the protesters remained seemingly unmoved by her plight, the woman asked them why exactly they were there, to which one replied, ‘No one is doing anything’.

The woman responded to this by stating, ‘that’s not my fault’, adding ‘my mum is the one in an ambulance on the way to hospital!’

This marks the eleventh Insulate Britain protest in the three weeks, with previous demonstrations seeing activists stop traffic on the M25, M1, M4 as well as at the port of Dover.

Advert 10

Insulate Britain began its campaign in the summer, with its Facebook page revealing that the group was ‘set up by people in XR and related networks’. The purpose behind the campaign is purported to be ‘to pressure the UK Government to reduce home heating emissions to zero’.

The group is demanding that the UK government takes responsibility for insulating all social housing by 2025, requesting that ministers implement a legally binding plan nationwide.

According to the Insulate Britain website, it’s hoped this plan can be created within a four-month period, detailing how the UK government will take responsibility as well as how the campaign will be funded.

Although many people in Britain do understand the pressing issue at hand and are in agreement that something needs to be done, Insulate Britain has lost various supporters through its disruptive tactics.

Advert 10