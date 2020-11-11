Destroyed Murder Hornet Nest Had 200 Queens Capable Of Spawning New Nests Karla Salp/Justin Lindsay/Flickr

Recent reports of a nest of ‘murder hornets’ in Washington left us all feeling a bit nervous, but it now turns out that things could have been much worse.

After scientists destroyed the first nest of Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia) to be found in the US, approximatly 500 live specimens were discovered, all in various stages of development.

Advert 10

These specimens included almost 200 queens, which reportedly had the potential to begin their own murder hornet nests. Fortunately, scientists got there in enough time to put a stop to this worrying possibility.

You can find out more about the hornets here:

Entomologist Sven-Erik Spichiger told ABC News:

Advert 10

As far as we can tell, we got there just in time. We know from the literature that a small percentage of these will go on to form colonies next year, should they have been given the chance to escape.

The first murder hornets nest in the US – which has since been destroyed – was found in a tree in Whatcom County along the Canadian border last month.

It is said to have been about the size of a basketball, and was found after state scientists attached radio trackers to some hornets they had managed to trap using dental floss.

murder hornet t-mizo/Flickr

Advert 10

Scientists believe other murder hornet nests may well already exist and have said that it’s impossible to know whether or not any queens escaped before the destruction of the first nest.

Spichiger continued:

From accounts we have, we’re very close to having the majority of [the queen bees]. But I can’t give you an absolute, certainly, that we got every single one from the nest.

The nest reportedly contained 190 larvae, 112 worker bees, nine drone bees and six unhatched eggs, as well as 76 queen bees and 108 capped cells with pupae, the majority of which are thought to have been new virgin queens.

Advert 10

hornet Wikimedia

The 2-inch (5cm) hornets can cause as many as 50 human fatalities each year, as reported by The New York Times, with multiple stings potentially proving deadly to humans. However, it must be said they do not target humans, instead preferring to attack honeybees.

The presence of Asian giant hornets in the US has also led to concerns about the country’s honey bee population, with honey bees pollinating many of the crops in Washington’s lucrative agriculture industry.

During their ‘slaughter phase’ these large hornets are known to destroy honeybees, before feeding their corpses to their infants.

Advert 10