Details Of Kyle Rittenhouse Case As Homicide Trial Begins

Antioch Police Department/Alamy

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins today, with the teen accused of murdering two people and attempting to kill another during a protest against police brutality.

The 18-year-old is facing charges of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor following the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured.

The protests had been sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a father-of-six who was left paralysed after officers shot him several times in front of his children.

Alamy

His trial has officially begun today, November 1, with jury selection in Kenosha. Judge Bruce Schroeder hopes a 20-strong jury will be assembled in a single day, with the trial then estimated to last between two and three weeks.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, travelled from Illinois to Wisconsin believing himself to be a militia member. ‘People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business. And my job also is to protect people,’ he told The Daily Caller.

The teen was photographed carrying an AR-style rifle, having used his first ‘unemployment check’ to buy it, according to an interview with The Washington Post. ‘If someone is hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle; I’ve gotta’ protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit,’ he also said.

Rittenhouse returned home and handed himself in, where he was held in a juvenile detention facility before posting $2 million bail, fundraised by numerous far-right figures and supporters who’ve seen him as a patriot symbol for the provision of firearms in the US.

In February this year, Rittenhouse also faced pressure from prosecutors after allegedly failing to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, one of the conditions of his bail. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges, with his lawyers arguing he acted in self-defence when he killed Rosenbaum and Huber and wounded Grosskreutz.

‘I was going into a place where people had guns and god forbid somebody brought a gun to me and decided to shoot me. Like, I wanted to be protected, which I ended up having to protect myself,’ he told The Post.

John Huber, father of Anthony, said at a bail hearing, ‘He was an active shooter, and my son tried to stop him. My son was a hero… and anyone else who says something else, they are dead wrong,’ Forbes reports.

Lin Wood, one of Rittenhouse’s lawyers, earlier tweeted, ‘All Kyle did was try to help others and defend himself when attacked. We The People did not let him down.’

Alamy

The trial, set to attract worldwide attention, has already brewed controversy after the judge ruled prosecutors couldn’t use the word ‘victim’ for the men shot by Rittenhouse, instead they were permitted to call them ‘arsonists’, ‘looters’ or ‘rioters’, as long as they took part in those activities. ‘The word victim is a loaded, loaded word. And I think alleged victim is a cousin to it,’ Schroeder said.

‘Let the evidence show what the evidence shows. And if the evidence shows that any or more than one of these people were engaged in arson, rioting or looting – then I’m not going to tell the defence they can’t call them that,’ he added.

Rittenhouse’s entire trial will be available to stream on CourtTV.com. There’s no exact date for opening statements in the trial at the time of writing, but they could commence by the end of this week.

