Detroit Man Uses $900 Savings To Buy Gas For Dozens Of Nurses

I just paid for gas for a nurse who works at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was on his way home from work and said he was happy to get off the exit ramp and receive free gas. Emotionally, there is no one there to thank them at work and this gesture helped him.

[…] It takes a small gesture to show people that we care about them. The nurses and first responders need help as well during this time, and I’m doing my part in making sure they are taken care of.