Detroit Man Uses $900 Savings To Buy Gas For Dozens Of Nurses
A kind-hearted man from Detroit has used his savings to buy gas for dozens of nurses working on the frontline.
Allen Marshall had saved up $900, and had intended to spend it on a knife sharpening tool. However, he instead decided to use the money to show his thanks to the hard-working nurses of Detroit.
Allen spent Wednesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 2, at an Exxon station close the Detroit Medical Center, holding up a sign that read ‘FREE GAS FOR NURSES’.
Allen purchased gas for between 50 to 80 people on the mornings of Wednesday and Thursday, as CNN reports.
After the fund had been used up, Allen simply flipped his sign around, with other side reading, ‘Thank you for all you do’.
Allen, whose own wife is a nurse, then continued to hold up the sign while waving to first responders and essential workers passing by.
Speaking with the Detroit Free Press, retired automotive designer Allen said:
With all that is going on with the coronavirus, I wanted to thank the essential workers the best way that I can. I really don’t need that tool and thought this was a better way to spend the money.
He continued:
I just paid for gas for a nurse who works at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was on his way home from work and said he was happy to get off the exit ramp and receive free gas. Emotionally, there is no one there to thank them at work and this gesture helped him.
[…] It takes a small gesture to show people that we care about them. The nurses and first responders need help as well during this time, and I’m doing my part in making sure they are taken care of.
Allen’s mother has reportedly just turned 97, and he was not permitted to visit her at her nursing home. However, he has expressed gratitude and appreciation towards the nurses and first responders who provide her with a good service.
Allen’s good deed has also inspired others. A woman named Alana told WDIV how she had heard about what Allen had been up to, and decided to lend a hand.
Alana, whose nephew is a nurse, said:
It just kills me every day to know that he’s going to work. I don’t know if he could get sick or what’s going to happen. They’re heroes and we need to do what we can to support them.
Following Allen’s heroic example, Alana bought another $200 worth of gas for the nurses, and could even be seen pumping it for them at the gas station.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
CreditsClick On Detroit/Local 4/WDIV/YouTube and 2 others
Click On Detroit/Local 4/WDIV/YouTube
Man spends savings on free gas for nurses at Detroit Medical Center
Detroit Free Press
Good Samaritan buys gas for nurses during coronavirus pandemic to 'thank them'
CNN
Man uses $900 from savings to buy gas for more than 50 Detroit nurses