Detroit Police Officer Ploughs Into BLM Protesters In Shocking Video
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to make a statement after footage emerged showing a police SUV driving through Black Lives Matter protesters on the night of Sunday, June 28.
Witnesses have said the police car hit around 10 to 12 protesters as it ploughed forwards into the large crowd in south Detroit, resulting in multiple injuries. The severity of these injuries has not yet been confirmed.
The footage, which has since gone viral, shows protesters clinging to the hood as the vehicle surges forward, while screams and shouts of ‘Oh my God’ could be heard. At one point in the clip, a protester could be seen falling to the ground, managing to roll out of the path of the vehicle in time.
You can find out more here:
The footage was shared on social media by activist Ethan Ketner, who wrote on Facebook:
Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters. Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge. Someone was trapped on the hood and eventually tossed as the officer swerved to throw him off.
These officers drove into our protest after we walked past their vehicles. They did not need to drive past us for emergency purposes because they had other officers on the other side ready. This was a clear act of aggression.
Multiple people injured because of this officers [sic] actions are headed to hospitals.
Earlier that day a coalition of 29 groups, including Detroit Will Breathe, BAMN, ACCESS and the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, led a protest march called Your Fight is My Fight, in a bid to bring together communities of colour.
The event, which was attended by around 300 people, saw activists protest against a range of issues including institutionalised racism, police brutality, deportation, evictions and water shut-offs.
A protester who was allegedly struck by the officer’s vehicle told the Detroit Free Press:
[The police officer] ran over a couple people’s arms, feet. He ran over her phone. I think I was the last person on the car. I was just holding onto the car. I could feel him speeding up and then he did one of these and he flinged me off the car.
Detroit Police spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood has confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that the Detroit Police Department will now carry out an investigation into both the actions of the protesters and the police officer who had been driving the SUV.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, BLM Protesters, Detroit, Ethan Ketner, Now, Police Officer
CreditsDetroit Free Press and 3 others
Detroit Free Press
Watch live at 1 p.m.: Detroit Police Chief James Craig to address protest incident
Activist Ethan Ketner/Twitter
WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7/YouTube
Chief Craig to speak after DPD cruiser seen driving through protesters
Ethan Ketner/Facebook