Detroit Police Officer Ploughs Into BLM Protesters In Shocking Video

Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters. Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge. Someone was trapped on the hood and eventually tossed as the officer swerved to throw him off.

These officers drove into our protest after we walked past their vehicles. They did not need to drive past us for emergency purposes because they had other officers on the other side ready. This was a clear act of aggression.

Multiple people injured because of this officers [sic] actions are headed to hospitals.