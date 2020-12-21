unilad
DHL Stops Delivering Packages To UK Just Days Before Christmas

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Dec 2020 15:36
DHL has stopped delivering packages to the UK, just days before Christmas.

This comes as shoppers throughout the UK are still waiting on last-minute Christmas presents to arrive before the day itself.

In a statement, Deutsche Post DHL said it would be stopping deliveries ‘until further notice’, after it was announced that transport bans had been placed on Britain. Letters and postcards will reportedly still be delivered.

DHL has given the following statement:

Regrettably, we are forced to completely halt deliveries of packages and letters containing goods to Britain and Ireland from now until further notice.

Almost 20 countries have now banned travel from the UK after the identification of a new, fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.

So far, these are 18 countries which have introduced travel restrictions between themselves and the UK: the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Irelan, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Canada, Israel, Iran, Croatia, Argentina, Chile, Morocco and Kuwait.

The closure of the UK’s borders has led to a huge backlog of vehicles down motorways in Kent, with Manston Airport currently being used as a temporary lorry park.

There had originally been fears regarding food shortages after France closed its borders to hauliers leaving Britain. However, it’s expected that lorries will be allowed back through by this evening.

In a tweet shared by the French Embassy in the UK, French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said:

In the next few hours, at European level, we’re going to establish a solid health protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume. Our priority: to protect our nationals and our fellow citizens.

France announced a 48 hour period of travel restrictions from the UK from 00.00 (CET) on Sunday, December 20, applicable to air, car, ferry and train passengers.

There is no evidence that this new variant is more dangerous, however it is reportedly up to 70% more transmissible. There’s also no evidence to suggest it will affect the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that has recently started its rollout.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that the new strain was ‘getting out of control’, telling Sky News,:

This is a deadly disease, we need to keep it under control, and it has been made more difficult by this new variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson placed London and the south-east of England into tier 4 restrictions over the weekend, due to rapidly growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Julia Banim

Topics: News, Christmas, UK

