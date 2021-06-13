Difference Between Biden And Trump Powerfully Illustrated In Just Five Seconds

PA Images

Resurfaced footage of Donald Trump has powerfully illustrated the difference between him and US President Joe Biden.

Trump’s shadow still looms over America’s hyper-partisan politics, recovering from the turmoil of baseless election fraud claims and the deadly Capitol riots.

Since coming to power, the Biden administration has been undoing a number of the former president’s policies, while also revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit (which has now been cancelled altogether) and pursuing positive LGBTQ+ and climate change action. However, a bite-sized contrast between the two figures has emerged online.

The Recount posted a side-by-side clip supposedly from the 2017 G7 summit and this year’s summit. The account has since corrected this, with Trump’s footage actually dating back to a NATO summit in 2017.

The technicalities of the footage don’t matter as much as what it represents: on one side you have Trump pushing his way in front of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and other leaders and standing proud; on the other you have Biden walking arm in arm with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the time, Markovic didn’t seem bothered by Trump’s shove. ‘It didn’t really register. I just saw reactions about it on social networks. It is simply a harmless situation… it is natural that the president of the United States is in the front row.’

The reaction online hasn’t been quite as muted. ‘That video of Trump pushing his way to the front of the group of diplomats was one of the most embarrassing moments in the history of United States diplomacy. The look on his face after he does it captures his pathological need to be the center of attention,’ one user commented.

‘Imagine watching this video and proudly supporting the bully. Still can’t understand what the hell is wrong with millions in this country who see this as the best our country could offer,’ another wrote.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images