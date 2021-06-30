unilad
Diplomat Argues That Shamima Begum Should Return To The UK

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Jun 2021 11:40
Diplomat Argues That Shamima Begum Should Return To The UKSky News/PA Images

Peter Galbraith, the former US Ambassador to Croatia, has argued that Shamima Begum has ‘rejected Islamic State’ and therefore should be allowed back in the UK.

Begum, now aged 21, was just 15 years old when she left the UK to go to Syria and join the terrorist group.

Six years on, the young woman claims to no longer be part of Islamic State and wants to return home.

Despite her pleas, the British government revoked her citizenship in 2019 and she hasn’t been allowed in the country since. She’s currently living at al-Roj prison camp in Syria.

Shamima Begum (Sky News)Sky News

Now, Peter Galbraith has come to the young woman’s defence and also vouched for her character. Galbraith previously helped a Canadian woman leave the al-Roj prison camp, and now wants to do the same for Begum.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, he said:

I’ve talked to Shamima – she is part of the group of women who have absolutely rejected the Islamic State – I know enough about her to feel quite confident that she’s not a dangerous person.

Shamima Begum (PA)PA Images

Begum once again pleaded with the British government to allow her to come home in a recent interview with journalist Andrew Drury. Branding herself as a ‘dumb kid’ at the time of her departure from the UK, she insisted that she doesn’t need to be rehabilitated.

She told Drury, ‘I don’t think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake. I personally don’t think that I need to be rehabilitated, but I would want to help other people be rehabilitated. I would love to help.’

Begum’s legal team are continuing their efforts to have the 21-year-old’s citizenship reinstated.

