‘Disgusting’ Alec Baldwin T-Shirt Sold By Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Backlash

Alamy

Donald Trump Jr. has been slammed for selling a ‘disgusting’ Alec Baldwin T-shirt in the wake of the recent tragedy on the set of Rust.

On Thursday, October 21, the 63-year-old actor discharged his ‘prop gun’ on the set of the 19th Century western in Bonanza Creek Ranch, Santa Fe, killing DP Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her at the time of the incident.

Advert 10

For example, just one day after Hutchins died, the former president’s son posted a photo of Baldwin to Instagram with the caption, ‘That look when an anti gun nut kills more people than your extensive firearm collection ever has.’

He also posted a photo of the star with his wife, Hilaria, with the caption ridiculing her English skills and Baldwin. ‘How do we say, in English, we’re f*cked?’ it reads.

Advert 10

On his website, Trump Jr. has also started selling a T-shirt which reads, ‘Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.’

He posted a now-deleted photoshopped image of Baldwin wearing the T-shirt on his Instagram story, and fired back at people saying it was out of line. ‘Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F*ck him!’ he wrote.

The PatriotTakes Twitter account branded him ‘pathetic’, while others have said to ‘consider the absolutely vile source’ and shared images of Trump Jr. on hunts, killing innocent animals for sport and trophies.

Advert 10

WSML broadcaster Leanne Petty replied to Trump Jr., writing, ‘Sad to say I have friends who are posting memes about this tragedy. I just don’t get it. How can you joke about a situation like this? Not an Alec Baldwin fan, but I cannot imagine how bad he feels.’

Baldwin has been fully cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed.