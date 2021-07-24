‘Disgusting’ Footage Shows Female Reporter Being Harassed By Men On Camera

@BriReports/Twitter

A female reporter has slammed men who made ‘disgusting’ comments about her race and how she looked ahead of a TV broadcast.

Spectrum News 1 reporter Brianna Hamblin was waiting for her report to begin in Rochester, New York, when she was approached by the men, with one heard commenting that she looked ‘nice’ while a second said she was ‘beautiful as hell’ in footage she shared on Twitter.

Hamblin could clearly be seen trying to ignore the men as she responded with a prompt ‘thank you’ and looked at her mobile phone, but the second man apparently did not care about disrupting her as he went on to ask her why she was on television.

@BriReports/Twitter

The reporter directed the man to ‘go find a TV and watch Spectrum News’, but he ignored her advice and commented: ‘See that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman’.

He went on to add use an outdated racial slur, referring to people of mixed African and European descent, because he couldn’t stand ‘these f*cking white girls’.

Hamblin attempted to bring the encounter to a close as she commented, ‘All right, we are done here. Have a great rest of your day’, however the man continued his harassment by saying: ‘You are sexy as f*ck.’

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Hamblin explained that ‘being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it.’

See the footage below. Warning, strong language:

She commented: ‘This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this.’

The reporter went on to acknowledge that while the first man’s comment was ‘fine’, it was the second man who ‘took this to another disgusting level it didn’t need to be’.

Continuing her thread, she wrote:

The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross. Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to “praise” another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist.

Hamblin also noted that she was ‘lucky’ to have a male co-worker with her during the incident, explaining that she has previously had to deal with similar situations alone, describing it as ‘not safe’ and ‘scary’.

The footage of Hamblin has been viewed more than four million times since she shared it online yesterday, July 23, and the reporter thanked people for their words of support in the wake of the man’s comments.