‘Disgusting’ George Floyd Game Ignites Fury
A video game based around the killing of George Floyd has received extreme backlash.
The mobile game, titled ‘Save The Freedom’, was created by Iran’s Basij paramilitary force.
It features recreations of the events that unfolded in May 2020 in Minnesota, which saw George Floyd killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin, after he knelt on his neck. Floyd’s murder subsequently sparked a series of protests worldwide.
The game reportedly incorporates 30 levels and players must fight the police to save Floyd’s life. However, the game has caused controversy and outrage on social media, being branded as ‘disgusting’.
Journalist Séamus Malekafzali explained on Twitter how the levels ‘gradually increase in difficulty, with variables such as enemy waves and weather conditions’.
According to Malekafzali, the game was developed for over a year for the Nationwide Event for the Production of Basij Digital Content.
Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi gave the brief to software programmers at Iran’s Basij paramilitary force, and the game was organised by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, The Sun reports.
Naghdi said:
The first challenge for this competition is to design a game for mobile phones and computers titled ‘Rescuing George Floyd’. Rescuing this Black citizen from American police should be the aim of this computer game.
Nowadays, the only place left for America to turn its defeats into victories is the internet. People inside the U.S. shout ‘death to America’ and burn the American flag. The U.S. domestic and foreign policies have failed. The public is increasingly becoming polarised in that country.
Fierce backlash has subsequently been sparked, with users viewing the game as completely inappropriate, insensitive and immoral. One user commented: ‘This is a joke right? Can someone confirm that for me?’
Another said:
What the hell. Why are they making his murder seem like a game and as a way to make money. Disgusting.
A third wrote: ‘So are they giving the profits to his family or are they making money off a murder?’
