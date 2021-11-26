‘Disgusting’ George Floyd Game Ignites Fury

The first challenge for this competition is to design a game for mobile phones and computers titled ‘Rescuing George Floyd’. Rescuing this Black citizen from American police should be the aim of this computer game.

Nowadays, the only place left for America to turn its defeats into victories is the internet. People inside the U.S. shout ‘death to America’ and burn the American flag. The U.S. domestic and foreign policies have failed. The public is increasingly becoming polarised in that country.