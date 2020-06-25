Disney Changing Splash Mountain’s Theme To The Princess And The Frog
Disney has announced it is changing Splash Mountain’s Song of the South theme to The Princess and the Frog.
The popular water ride will soon be ‘completely re-imagined’ at both the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida.
The company said in a statement on Thursday, June 25, that its Imagineers have been working on the project ‘since last year’.
The new design is inspired by the 2009 animated film, which featured Disney’s first Black princess.
Splash Mountain’s theme is one of the many controversial topics that have become the centre of increased debate following the killing of George Floyd.
A petition calling for the theme to be changed to The Princess and the Frog recently achieved more than 21,000 signatures.
The Change.org petition, which was started just two weeks ago, reads:
While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South. There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need. Princess and the Frog is a beloved princess movie but has very little representation in the parks. Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride, as well as giving her a much-deserved place in the parks. This change could kill two birds with one stone, remove the offensive stereotypical theming the ride currently has and bring a much-needed diversity to the parks.
Fans were quick to share their response to the petition.
One replied: ‘As someone who grew up in Florida and had to endure bullying from white classmates on every field trip to Disney, this needs to be changed as soon as possible.’
Fans were divided by the announcement on Twitter, though many supported Disney’s decision.
One said: ‘IT’S GOING TO BE SO AMAZING I’M SO EXCITED.’
While another said: ‘All the racists in the comments… bye Disney isn’t catering to you anymore.’
With one adding: ‘HOLY SH*T this is amazing.’
Though some were angered by the change, saying: ‘Never going again.’
While another added: ‘Biggest mistake ever! Hands off the classics!’
Anika Noni Rose, who voices Princess Tiana in the film, shared her excitement at the news.
She said:
It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Mardi Gras celebration we’ve been waiting for, and I’m here for it!
Splash Mountain opened in 1989, and its connection to Song of the South has long sparked debate among fans.
The company’s current Executive Chairman Bob Iger recently said the film is ‘not appropriate in today’s world.’
Topics: News, Disney, Disney World, Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, Now, Song Of The South, The Princess and the Frog