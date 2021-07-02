Disney Removes ‘Ladies And Gentlemen, Boys And Girls’ From Fireworks Show To Become Gender Neutral

PA



In a bid to become more inclusive, Disney World has changed the preshow recording at its Magic Kingdom fireworks show.

On Wednesday, June 30, employees of the theme park were invited to see a special preview of the new fireworks showing at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. The fireworks themselves haven’t had any noticeable changes but people were quick to notice the preshow announcement had been altered from the original ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls’ greeting.

The fireworks display now has a greeting that says ‘Good evening, dreamers of all ages!’ Twitter user @ShowcaseWishes shared the new greeting, comparing it to the old statement.

Some have praised the new audio clip for thematically tieing together the magical land, while others have said they prefer the old greeting.

Either way, it seems that the new greeting is here to stay, and it comes on the back of several efforts by the theme park to become more inclusive. The park recently changed its Splash Mountain attraction which featured music from the widely considered racist Song of the South. The park now has Princess and the Frog themed rides instead.

The theme park has also pledged to remove offensive depictions on its Jungle Cruise rides, stating it wanted to get rid of ‘negative depictions’ of Indigenous people while staying true to ‘the experience we know and love.’