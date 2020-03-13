Disneyland In Florida, Paris And California To Shut Until End Of March
Disney has announced the closure of its theme parks in Florida, Paris and California amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The closure of Disneyland in California will come into effect tomorrow, March 14, while Disneyland Paris and Disney World in Florida will close on Sunday, March 15. The parks will remain closed until the end of the month.
Disney announced the news in a statement, explaining that while there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at the California resort, it has made the decision to close based on advice from officials.
The statement regarding the closure of the California park read:
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open.
We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.
Referring to Disneyland Paris, the company said:
Disneyland Paris will temporarily close at the end of business on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our Guests and Cast Members, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Paris, beginning at the end of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.
The Disney Hotels will remain open until further notice to give Guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements. The retail and dining complexes of Disney Village will remain open.
If you hold a reservation at a Disney Hotel for arrivals until June 1, 2020, we have waived all modification and cancellation fees until April 15th and we are offering you the same price if you wish to postpone your stay through Oct 15th 2020 (excluding transportation).
Though hotels at Disneyland California and Disney California Adventure are set to close on March 16, Disneyland hotels and Disney Village in Paris, as well as Disney Springs and Disney World hotels in Orlando, will stay open until further notice.
The decision marks only the fourth time in more than six decades, following the park’s opening in 1955, Disneyland resort in California has been forced to close. The company is set to give refunds for hotel bookings organised during the closure period.
As well as closing its theme parks, Disney has decided to suspend new departures on its four-ship cruise line from Saturday until the end of the month, The New York Times reports.
Universal Studios Hollywood has also announced the temporary closure of its park due to coronavirus.
In a statement released yesterday, as per Deadline, the company said:
The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14.
Universal Studios Hollywood is expected to re-open on March 28, though the company has said it will continue to monitor the situation.
