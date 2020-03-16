Disneyland Resort To Donate Excess Food During Closure Due To Coronavirus
As of March 15, the theme parks at Disneyland Florida and Disney California Adventure have been closed to the public as a precautionary measure in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Although no infections have been reported at the two parks, the number of cases in the US has risen to over 3,600 throughout 49 states, with West Virginia now being the only state not to have recorded instances of the virus.
Disney Cruise Line has also shut, as of March 14, in a move which Disney has described as ‘an abundance of caution’. It’s expected the parks and the cruise line will remain shut until the end of the month, with cast members still receiving their salary.
With the famous theme parks having temporarily shut their doors, Disney has made the decision to donate the excess food to Orange County’s Second Harvest Food Bank, a centre which provides food for people in need.
According to a post written by external communications manager, Kyleigh Johnson, on the official Disney Parks blog:
While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County.
Since 2014, the Disneyland Resort has operated a food donation program through which prepared, unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community.
This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste.
This isn’t the first time Disney has shown a commitment to tackling food waste and ending hunger. In 2019, Disney donated more than 20,000 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank through a food donation program, with Disney VoluntEARS carrying out regular volunteer work at the centre.
According to Orange County’s Second Harvest Food Bank website, approximately 290,000 people in the county are at risk of hunger every single month, with over 112,000 – or one in six – children at risk of hunger.
A shocking 22% of Orange County senior citizens are at risk of hunger, with 45% unable to afford even basic necessities.
You yourself can make a donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank here.
