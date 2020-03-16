Disneyland Resort To Donate Excess Food During Closure Due To Coronavirus

While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County.

Since 2014, the Disneyland Resort has operated a food donation program through which prepared, unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community.

This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste.