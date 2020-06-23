Disposable Masks Are Now Littering the Ocean

Operation COVID 19 this morning… this is it the first disposable masks arrived in the Mediterranean…!

Unfortunately, it was expected to see the number of masks and gloves thrown directly into the gutters… more than ever we will have to take action against all these incivilities, from the can to the mask because whoever throws his can will also throw his mask…! It’s just the beginning and if nothing changes it will become a real ecological disaster and maybe even health…!