Disturbing Footage Shows Rioters Hunting Down Officials Inside US Capitol ‘One By One’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Jan 2021 18:17
Luke Mogelson/The New Yorker

A disturbing new video has emerged from deadly siege of the US Capitol building, as rioters can be heard saying they would hunt down lawmakers ‘one by one’.

The grisly footage was filmed by New Yorker war correspondent Luke Mogelson, who followed rioters around the government building, documenting on his phone.

Although we’ve already seen plenty of footage from inside the siege, this latest clip stands out, as it reveals the determination and lengths rioters were willing to go to on their mission to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

You can check it out here:

‘Start making a list, put all those names down and start hunting them down one by one,’ one intruder says, while another screams, ‘traitors get the guillotine!’

Others can be heard searching for House speaker Nancy Pelosi, as someone shouts, ‘where the f*ck is Nancy?! Where the f*ck are they?’

Another rioter can be seen hastily riffling through files, taking pictures of random pages and saying, ‘there’s got to be something in here we can f*cking use against these scumbags.’

Officers fighting off rioters at the CapitolOfficers fighting off rioters at the CapitolPA Images

At times, the group can be heard chanting ‘f*ck you police and ‘f*ck the blue’ as they break their way into the building, where lawmakers had been certifying Biden’s electoral college votes just moments prior.

The footage also shows Larry Brock, who went viral for wearing a helmet and body armour during the siege, appearing to tell fellow rioters, ‘we cannot lose the IO war, it’s information, information operation.’

A number of people who feature in the video have since been arrested by the FBI, charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Emma Rosemurgey

