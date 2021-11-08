unilad
Advert

Doctor Diagnosis Patient With ‘Climate Change’ And Explains Why

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Nov 2021 17:35
Doctor Diagnosis Patient With 'Climate Change' And Explains WhyKootenay Medical Centre/Alamy

Possibly for the first time in the world, a doctor has diagnosed a patient with suffering from ‘climate change’. 

Dr. Kyle Merritt, who works in British Columbia, was recently responsible for the diagnosis of an elderly patient who was struggling with asthma.

Advert

Coming after Canada saw the hottest temperatures on record earlier this summer, with police attributing dozens of sudden deaths in-part to the high heat, the doctor had no qualms about his decision: climate change is to blame.

Climate change in British Columbia. (Alamy)Alamy

Merritt, whose diagnosis has seen the launch of Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health, explained the patient is in her 70s and has diabetes. ‘She has some heart failure… she lives in a trailer, no air conditioning. All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she’s really struggling to stay hydrated,’ he told Glacier Media, as per The Independent.

‘If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind. It’s me trying to just… process what I’m seeing.’

Advert

In June, Canada experienced temperatures of 49.6C in British Columbia, something ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change, experts said.

Wildfires. (Alamy)Alamy

‘Without the additional greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, in the statistics that we have available with our models, and also the statistical models based on observations, such an event just does not occur. Or if an event like this occurs, it occurs once in a million times, which is the statistical equivalent of never,’ Dr Friederike Otto, from the University of Oxford, earlier told BBC News.

The area has also seen some of its worst blazes, with more than 1,600 fires burning nearly 8,700 square kilometres of land this year alone. In turn, air quality in British Columbia is 43 times worse than earlier acceptable levels.

Advert

‘We’re in the emergency department, we look after everybody, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from cradle to grave, we see everybody. And it’s hard to see people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, being affected. It’s frustrating,’ Merritt added.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released
Film and TV

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released

Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures
Film and TV

Petition To ‘Keep James Corden Out Of Wicked’ Movie Hits 25,000 Signatures

Jeff Bezos’ New Girlfriend Meets Leonardo DiCaprio And Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing
Celebrity

Jeff Bezos’ New Girlfriend Meets Leonardo DiCaprio And Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Canada, Climate Change, Health, Now

Credits

The Independent and 1 other

  1. The Independent

    Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

  2. BBC News

    Climate change: US-Canada heatwave 'virtually impossible' without warming

 