Doctor Duped Into Buying Magic Lamp For $41,600 Uttar Pradesh Police

Two men have been arrested in India after tricking a doctor into buying a ‘magic’ lamp for $41,600.

We’ve all seen Aladdin, right? The story of the man who finds a mystical lamp containing a wish-granting genie?

I’d like to think that most viewers of that film are aware that it’s fiction, and that magical lamps aren’t really things that we can get our hands on, but unfortunately that can’t be said for the doctor in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The two men reportedly told the doctor the lamp would bring him ‘wealth and health’ – though it would make him slightly less wealthy at first as he had to cough up more than $200,000 for the magical object. It seems the pair couldn’t convince the doctor to pay quite that much, though they did agree on a down payment of $41,600.

The doctor reportedly told police he had been ‘brainwashed’ when he filed a complaint in Meerut, western Uttar Pradesh, earlier this week.

In the complaint, cited by NDTV, he said he met the two men while treating a woman he understood to be their mother over the course of a month.

He explained:

Gradually they started telling me about a baba (godman) whom they claimed also visited their home. They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba.

The doctor eventually met this ‘baba’, who ‘seemed to perform such rituals’. During one visit to his patient, the doctor reported seeing ‘Aladdin’ himself make an appearance in front of him, though it was only later it he realised it was one of the men dressed up as the fictional character.

He continued:

They said this is Aladdin’s lamp.

Some local reports claim the men pretended to conjure up a genie to convince the doctor of the lamp’s authenticity before finally offering it to him with the promise of ‘wealth, health and good fortune.’ An image of the lamp shows a gold-coloured, ornate object which any genie would probably be proud to call home.

Senior Meerut police officer Amit Rai said two men have been arrested and revealed they are suspected of cheating other families in similar ways. A woman who is also thought to have been involved in the rouse is on the run.

It’s unclear whether the doctor has managed to get back the money he spent on the lamp.