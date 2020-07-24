Doctor Fauci Has Been Assigned Security After He And His Family Received 'Serious Threats' PA Images

The United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has been assigned personal security after receiving death threats from conspiracy theorists and coronavirus-deniers.

Advert

Fauci, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force, says he and his family have received a number of ‘serious threats’, as well as being targeted by far-right group Q-Anon.

While speaking on The Axe Files podcast, Fauci said the threats he’s been receiving are even worse than those he got during the 1980s and 1990s while he worked on the federal government’s response to the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Doctor Fauci Has Been Assigned Security After He And His Family Received 'Serious Threats' PA Images

‘It’s not good. I don’t see how society does that. It’s tough,’ he said. ‘Serious threats against me, against my family, my daughters, my wife – I mean, really? Is this the United States of America?’

Advert

Fauci believes the criticism is ‘really a magnitude different now, because of the anger.’

Even though Fauci has forced to take on security in a bid to protect his family, others have hailed him as a hero for his bit in trying to combat the pandemic.

‘As much as people inappropriately, I think, make me somewhat of a hero – and I’m not a hero, I’m just doing my job – there are people who get really angry at thinking I’m interfering with their life because I’m pushing a public-health agenda,’ he said.

Doctor Fauci Has Been Assigned Security After He And His Family Received 'Serious Threats' PA Images

A divide has now occurred between he and President Donald Trump after the White House issued a list of mistakes it claimed Fauci had made in allegedly attempting to undermine the president, because his advice differed Trump’s – Trump ignored Fauci’s advice to wear a face mask for several months, before coming to a complete U-turn in recent weeks.

‘I suppose what this reflects is the divisiveness of our society at a political level. I mean, this is a public-health issue, the fundamental principles of public health, and I don’t see how people can have animosity to that,’ Fauci added.

Fauci said that while he appreciates lockdown has had negative consequences as well, he explained that’s ‘why we’re all trying to open up America again in a way that’s safe, so we can do it in a measured fashion.’ However, he added that ‘the hostility to public health issues is difficult not only to understand, but difficult to process.’