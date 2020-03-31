Doctor Pulled Over For Speeding Given Medical Masks From State Trooper

A state trooper brought a doctor to tears when instead of handing her a speeding ticket, he gave her a handful of medical masks to protect her from COVID-19.

Advert

Doctor Sarosh Ashraf Janjua was pulled over by Minnesota State Trooper Brian Schwartz for speeding on March 21 and ‘fully expected’ to be given a ticket.

However, when Mr Schwartz found out she was a cardiologist at a coronavirus quarantine unit in Duluth, he did something that took the doctor completely by surprise.

doctor given masks instead of speeding ticket CNN

After giving the doctor a stern warning against speeding, telling Dr Janjua her ‘irresponsible’ actions would ‘not only take up resources’ if she got into an accident but would also mean she wouldn’t ‘be in a position to help patients’, Schwartz handed her five N95 masks.

Advert

The respirator masks, which the trooper had been given by the state to use as protection as he worked on the frontline during the pandemic, are currently in short supply in hospitals across the United States. So much so that Dr Janjua described them as ‘precious’.

She wrote in an emotional Facebook post:

I burst into tears. And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away. Like all healthcare workers and emergency responders around the world, I have felt afraid of not having adequate protective equipment, and in my darkest moments, have worried about what would happen if I fell sick far from home.

N95 masks coronavirus PA Images

The doctor went on to praise Schwartz, whom she described as a ‘complete stranger who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am’, saying: ‘[He] shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking. The veil of civilisation may be thin, but not all that lies behind it is savage. We are going to be ok.’

Returning her thanks, the Minnesota State Patrol paid tribute to Dr Janjua and her hard work, writing on Facebook: ‘Thank you to Sarosh for her hard work and dedication. Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time.’

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, there have so far been 175,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the United States and 3,170 reported deaths.

Coronavirus PA Images

Advert

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.