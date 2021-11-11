unilad
Doctor Reveals Painful Reason Why You Shouldn’t Spend More Than 10 Minutes On The Toilet

by : Shola Lee on : 11 Nov 2021 18:10
@drkaranrajan/TikTok

A doctor on TikTok has revealed why you shouldn’t spend more than 10 minutes on the toilet.

So what if your bathroom break takes longer than expected? Maybe you’re just harmlessly scrolling through memes, or staring at the floor.

However, in a now-viral TikTok video, one doctor has recommended you set a time limit of your loo breaks.

In his video, @dr.karanr explains why extended periods of time on the loo can cause serious problems.

The video opens with an animation about how straining can cause haemorrhoids, with the doctor going on to explain how to avoid surgery. Yeah, that’s right, surgery. Maybe scrolling isn’t that harmless after all.

So, remember these helpful tips next time you find yourself sitting a little too long.

Toilet (Pexels)Pexels

First Dr. Karanr says to avoid ‘straining’ as it causes your blood vessels to ‘swell up and could cause haemorrhoids’.

The doctor goes on to explain the importance of time-keeping.

His second suggestion is:

Try not to spend on average more than 10 minutes on the toilet. Gravity is not your friend, the longer you spend on the toilet the longer the blood can pool in these veins, causing haemorrhoids.

These all seem pretty easy to incorporate into your now shorter morning routine, right?

toilet rollPixabay
And, well, personally we’re on board with Dr. Karan’s final suggestion:

Don’t skip the fibre, unless you have a specific medical condition you should be aiming for 20-30 grams of fibre a day. So you don’t always have to cut the crust off your bread.

Sounds like a free pass to order pizza if you ask us.

