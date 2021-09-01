Doctor Running Opioid Scam Allegedly Tried To Hire Hells Angel Hitman

PA Images

A doctor from Connecticut is being accused of attempting to hire a Hells Angels hitman to silence a witness in his opioid case.

Anatoly Braylovsky was arrested in June 2020 on allegations of unlawful prescription distribution, and now the 50-year-old faces charges of obstruction of justice in connection with the alleged failed plot.

Braylovsky allegedly contacted one of his acquaintances, who he thought to be involved with the biker gang, to help silence a witness in his pending case, according to a criminal complaint filed last Friday, August 27.

Braylovsky is said to have told his acquaintance: ‘This guy’s gotta go.’

According to The Washington Post, the acquaintance immediately informed federal authorities about Braylovsky’s demand, and the FBI initiated a sting operation on the doctor. The unnamed informant reportedly told investigators the doctor did not want to return to prison after suffering ‘the worst five days of his life’ when he was imprisoned, before being released on bond.

PA Images

According to the complaint filed in federal court, ‘Braylovsky asked if the informant would talk to his/her ‘brother’, who the doctor thought to be the president of the Hells Angels.

‘Braylovsky further explained there are witnesses who will testify against him. Braylovsky specifically referenced ‘a guy who was mic’d up’ that would testify against him and said ‘this guy’s gotta go’. [The informant] understood this as Braylovsky asking to help him find someone to intimidate or kill this witness.’

The FBI staged a sting operation in a Connecticut Home Depot car park, with an undercover agent dressed as a hitman for hire while wearing a wire.

Braylovsky was reportedly apprehensive to put his trust in the undercover agent but indicated he would consult with a friend before proceeding with the alleged scheme. According to The Washington Post, Braylovsky was detained three days later on accusations of attempting to obstruct justice.

