Doctor Who Filmed Herself In Lingerie With Patient Keeps Job

A Health and Care Professions Tribunal has determined that an NHS psychologist who filmed herself and a female patient wearing lingerie will be able to keep her job.

The relationship between Dr Annemarie Dalhuijsen-Bendijk and the patient, who has been dubbed Patient A, came to light in 2016 when one of the patient’s friends alleged in a complaint that their encounters had extended beyond professional behaviour.

The pair met while Dr Dalhuijsen-Bendijk was working as a clinical psychologist at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust in County Durham and at Northumbria Hospital in Northumberland, and the friend claimed the doctor and patient went on to record an artistic film together as part of a project that lasted over a year.

A professional tribunal heard that the video showed the doctor in bed stroking the woman’s hair with her hand and her leg using a feather while wearing Victorian underwear. It formed part of an 11-minute long video created by Patient A that she reportedly described as ‘precious moments, just like your child on holiday’.

The footage also showed the pair in a state of undress on a bed, the tribunal heard, though Dr Dalhuijsen-Bendijk claimed the video was created in pursuit of ‘artistic goals’ rather than sexual ones.

She further claimed she was talking about holes in her patient’s stockings when she was heard in the video saying something along the lines of her having a ‘beautiful hole’, Metro reports.

Throughout their relationship, the psychologist was also said to have met her patient for lunch, visited her at her parents’ house and gone to an art gallery with her. The friend who made the complaint alleged the relationship between the pair had caused Patient A ’emotional disturbance’.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunal determined that the doctor’s actions were not sexually motivated, but noted they were inappropriate.

The panel ruled that it accepted the motivation of the ‘pursuit of artistic goals’, adding, ‘It is clear to the Panel that Dr Dalhuijsen-Bendijk has reflected on and learned from this experience and is determined not to repeat her mistakes.’

Rather than losing her job, Dr Dalhuijsen-Bendijk was given a caution as she had shown remorse and attended a course on maintaining boundaries.