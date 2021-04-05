Doctor Who Treated George Floyd Tells Court Asphyxia Was Most Likely Cause Of Death

PA/GeorgeFloyd/Facebook

The doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead in May 2020 has told a court that asphyxia was the most likely cause of death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Opening the second week of the trial today, April 5, Dr Bradford Langenfeld said Floyd did not have a heartbeat ‘sufficient to sustain life’ when he arrived at the hospital.

Langenfeld, who was a senior medical resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, said he believes Floyd had suffered a cardiac arrest due to a lack of oxygen.

‘Based on the information I had, it was more likely than the other possibilities,’ Langenfeld said.

When asked by prosecutors whether there was another term for death by oxygen deficiency, Lagenfield said: ‘Asphyxia.’

He also said no measures had been taken by Chauvin or other officers to try to save Floyd’s life.

‘Any amount of time that a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome. Approximately 10-15% decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered,’ Langenfeld told the court.

He said the condition Floyd was brought in could be best described as an emergency situation, with the primary goal being to re-establish ‘spontaneous circulation’.

Floyd had no pulse but was showing some electrical activity, he said, noting that this was a sign of low oxygen.

Langenfeld also told the court that although he could not rule out the possibility that Floyd had a heart attack, it was less likely based on the information given to him as he had not reported any chest pain or clutched at his chest.

As reported by Star Tribune, When asked if it was possible Floyd had overdosed, Langenfeld said: ‘I didn’t feel there was a specific toxin for which we could give a medication that would reverse his arrest.’

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder, manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Last week, his defence lawyers argued in court that a crowd of bystanders who witnessed Floyd’s death posed a threat to police and aggravated the situation.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, said the crowd of people gathered at the scene made officers worry for their safety and distracted them from Floyd.

During his questioning of one witness, Donald Williams, Nelson asked whether it would be fair to say the MMA fighter grew ‘more and more angry’ the longer Chauvin remained on Floyd’s neck, but Williams pushed back, stating that he ‘grew more and more pleading for life’.