Doctors And Nurses To Get A Pay Rise, Rishi Sunak Confirms
The chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has confirmed that doctors and nurses will be getting a pay rise, however pay rises for the rest of the public sector will be put on pause until next year.
The chancellor went on to state that the ‘majority’ of those working in the public sector will see a pay increase next year, asserting that the 2.1 million public sector workers earning below the median wage of £24,000 will be guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250.
Sunak also revealed that the minimum wage will be increasing by 2.%, up to £8.91 an hour, with this rate being extended to those above the age of 23.
Speaking today during his spending review, Sunak told MPs:
Taking account of the pay review bodies’ advice, we will provide a pay rise to over a million nurses, doctors and others working in the NHS.
Second, to protect jobs, pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused next year. But third, we will protect those on lower incomes. The 2.1 million public sector workers who earn below the median wage of £24,000, will be guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250.
During his spending review, Sunak outlined a vast spending plan to recover the nation’s finances from the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating that departmental spending will total £540 billion next year.
He explained:
Over this year and next, day-to-day departmental spending will rise, in real terms, by 3.8 per cent – the fastest growth rate in 15 years.
The chancellor went on to tell MPs that his spending review ‘puts the full force of government behind the priorities of the British people’.
During the review, the chancellor warned that the ‘economic emergency’ from the pandemic had ‘only just begun’, stating:
Even with growth returning, our economic output is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until the fourth quarter of 2022.
And the economic damage is likely to be lasting. Long-term scarring means, in 2025, the economy will be around 3% smaller than expected in the March budget.
Although he acknowledged that there had been some ‘difficult choices’ to be made, Sunak went on to express hopes that, with a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, ‘now is the time for us to come together’.
This year, the government has provided £280 billion to get the country through the pandemic. Next year, an initial £18 billion has been allocated to help fund testing programmes, personal protective equipment and vaccines.
